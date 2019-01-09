7 million Chinese set to travel abroad over lunar New Year

Of the 400 million Chinese set to travel over Chinese New Year, 7 million will be traveling abroad.

That's according to a report from online travel agency Ctrip, the Chinese equivalent of TripAdvisor, reports Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

So far, Ctrip says people from 100 Chinese cities have booked travel to nearly 500 destinations in more than 90 countries and regions.

The most popular international destinations include neighboring countries Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore.

Nordic countries, the United Arab Emirates and Spain have seen the fastest growth among Chinese visitors this year.

Every year, the lunar New Year, which this year falls on February 5, marks the largest human migration on the planet, when hundreds of millions of Chinese travelers embark on long train and road trips to visit family throughout the holiday. The year 2019 marks the year of the pig.