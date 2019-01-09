Soccer: Japan come back to beat Turkmenistan 3-2 in Asian Cup opener

Yuya Osako scored a second-half brace before Ritsu Doan added a third as Japan battled from behind for a 3-2 win over Group F underdogs Turkmenistan in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Winger Arslanmurat Amanov shocked the Samurai Blue by giving Turkmenistan the lead with a long-range strike in the 26th minute at Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium.

But Osako scored twice in quick succession in the 56th and 60th minutes before Doan also found the net to give Japan a 3-1 lead with 19 minutes remaining.

Ahmet Atayev struck back for Turkmenistan with a penalty goal in the 79th-minute after Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda conceded the spot kick, ensuring a nervous finish.

In the first-ever meeting between the sides, four-time Asian Cup champions Japan took 21 shots to Turkmenistan's 9.

With a squad blending seasoned veterans and relatively untested newcomers, the Samurai Blue are aiming to capture an unprecedented fifth continental title, while also making amends for their early exit from the previous tournament in Australia.

Hajime Moriyasu's men will play their second Group F match against Oman at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium on Sunday before their final group-stage fixture against Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, also in Abu Dhabi, next Thursday.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-placed teams.