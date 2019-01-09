Soccer: Osako once again delivers for Japan on biggest stage

Yuya Osako, known as a man of few words, let his play do the talking Wednesday as he spearheaded Japan's 3-2 come-from-behind win over Turkmenistan in their opening Group F clash at the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

With the tournament favorites facing a shock loss following Arslanmurat Amanov's 26th-minute opener, Osako struck twice within a four-minute span in the second half to give his side a 2-1 lead and put them on the path to victory.

A standout in Japan's surprise run to the knockout stage at last summer's World Cup in Russia, Osako famously scored the late winner in the Samurai Blue's 2-1 win over 10-man Colombia at the tournament.

Under clear skies at Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium, the Werder Bremen forward once again delivered when Japan needed a savior.

"I thought we could have played better and wish we could have shown the supporters a better performance," said the 28-year-old Osako, who was cleared to play after battling a gluteal issue in the buildup to the match.

"I'm happy I was able to score in the first game when we needed a goal and hopefully I can build on that," he said.

A gifted playmaker as well as a finisher, Osako has quickly formed strong chemistry with Japan's talented newcomers including 20-year-old Ritsu Doan, who netted their third goal against Turkmenistan.

As one of the most experienced players in Hajime Moriyasu's youthful squad, Osako will be relied upon to provide veteran leadership along with goals as Japan look to advance beyond their remaining group matches against Oman on Sunday and Uzbekistan next Thursday.