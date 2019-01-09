BAFTA Nominations Announced: ‘The Favourite’ & ‘Boheminan Rhapsody’ Lead [FULL LIST]

Celebrities attend 76th Golden Globe Awards Press Room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Credit: WENN.com)

After film stars received their newly redesigned Golden Globe awards, their attention now turns to the BAFTA nominations. Nominations were announced on Wednesday morning. The period dramedy The Favourite garnered the most nominations with 12. Queen biopic Boheminan Rhapsody pulled in seven nominations alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s A Star is Born, Alfonso Cuaron‘s Roma, and the Damian Chazelle piece, First […]