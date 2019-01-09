Nepal's national flag carrier to conduct direct flights to Tokyo

Nepal Airlines will resume flights to Japan after a gap of over a decade, with direct flights operating between Kathmandu and Tokyo, foreign ministers of the two countries agreed Wednesday.

"I expect direct flights of Nepal Airlines to Japan to start as soon as possible," Japan's Taro Kono, who arrived in Kathmandu earlier Wednesday for a two-day visit, told reporters following an exchange of notes with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali.

A Nepalese Foreign Ministry official said the flights between Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and Narita International Airport near Tokyo will likely start in February.

Nepal and Japan signed an Air Service Agreement in 1993 and a year later Nepal Airlines started operating two flights per week to Osaka via Shanghai. The service was discontinued in 2007 because an aircraft shortage.

Nepal Airlines acquired two wide-body Airbus 330 planes last year, making it capable of conducting direct flights to faraway destinations.

The airline controls 12 percent market share in international flights flying in and out of Nepal.

Kono is scheduled to visit President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, and senior politicians Thursday.