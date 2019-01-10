Donald Trump Walks Out Of Meeting With Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer, Calls It “A Waste Of Time”

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump sat before the nation on Tuesday evening, making his case for why he believes a border wall in necessary for the United States. Nevertheless, with the government shutdown in its third week, something needs to be done.

On Wednesday, Trump met with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to discuss both issues, still demanding funding for his long-promised wall. However, when asked if she would grant the funding, Speaker Pelosi offered a conclusive response: “No.”

According to Senate Minority Leader Schumer, Trump got up and walked out of the meeting after hearing her answer, saying, “Then we have nothing to discuss.” Trump himself tweeted about the meeting, calling it “a total waste of time.” Schumer believes Trump’s conduct is “really, really unfortunate.”

Vice President Mike Pence has weighed in, accusing the Democratic leaders of being “unwilling to even negotiate.” Speaking outside the West Wing, Pence said, “I think the president made his position very clear today that there will be no deal without a wall.”