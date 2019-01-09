Amazon boss Bezos announces divorce after 25 years

Amazon.com Inc. founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said Wednesday he and his wife MacKenzie have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," they said in the tweet. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

The two married in 1993 after they met at New York hedge fund D.E. Shaw, where they both worked. They said in the Twitter post that they will remain "cherished friends," as well as "partners" in ventures and projects.