Dollar trades in lower 108 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 108 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.18-19 yen compared with 108.10-20 yen in New York and 108.91-92 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1554-1554 and 125.00-125.04 yen against $1.1537-1547 and 124.73-83 yen in New York and $1.1465-1467 and 124.87-91 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar briefly fell to 107.97 yen on Wednesday in New York after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting in December fueled expectations the U.S. central bank would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, dealers said.