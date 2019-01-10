Tokyo stocks open lower as investors take breather after recent gains

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors locked in gains following this week's sharp rise, with the yen's appreciation against the U.S. dollar also weighing on market sentiment.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 164.18 points, or 0.80 percent, from Wednesday to 20,262.88. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.70 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,521.41.

Decliners were led by rubber product, nonferrous metal and insurance issues.