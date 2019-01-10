Abe, Rutte agree to promote free trade in run-up to G-20 in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte agreed Wednesday to work together to promote free trade with the topic likely to be high on the agenda at June's Group of 20 summit in Japan.

In their meeting in the major port city of Rotterdam, Abe and Rutte also confirmed they will boost bilateral economic ties with a free trade agreement between Japan and the European Union set to take effect next month.

"Frustration at globalization sometimes causes the temptation of protectionism or sharp conflicts between countries," Abe said in a news conference after the talks, apparently referencing the ongoing trade friction between the United States and China.

"But we leaders have a responsibility to persuade the people that free trade is a source of power to make their lives prosperous," he said.

The Netherlands is not a G-20 member but will be invited to the summit to be held in Osaka as a guest country. Abe said the two countries will tackle other global challenges, such as climate change and marine plastic waste, along with other summit member nations.

Abe and Rutte also shared the view that it is necessary to prevent Britain from exiting from the European Union without striking a deal, as London is expected to withdraw from the regional bloc in March. After departing the Netherlands, Abe is scheduled to visit Britain for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.

On security, the two leaders also confirmed the need to realize the "complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement" of North Korea's arsenal of nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters Abe provided an explanation about Japan's decision to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission and to resume commercial whaling after Rutte touched on the issue, but did not elaborate further.

The visit is the Japanese leader's first to the Netherlands since March 2014 and is the opening stop of his first overseas trip this year.