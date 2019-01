Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Jan. 11:

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for November at 8:50 a.m.

-- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for December at 2 p.m.

-- First court hearing for former Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc. executive to be held at the Tokyo District Court at 10 a.m. over bribery case under Japan's first plea bargain deal.