Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as investors locked in gains following a sharp rise in the Nikkei index this week, while the yen's strength against the dollar weighed on exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 285.13 points, or 1.40 percent, from Wednesday to 20,141.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 17.65 points, or 1.15 percent, at 1,517.46.

Decliners were led by chemical, oil and coal product, and nonferrous metal issues.