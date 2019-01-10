Ghosn suffers high fever, interrogation suspended

Ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn has had a high fever since Wednesday evening and his interrogation has been suspended as a doctor said he needs rest, one of his lawyers said Thursday.

Ghosn, 64, who has been detained since his arrest in November, made his first public appearance on Tuesday when he attended an open court hearing to seek an explanation for his prolonged detention and declared his innocence regarding financial misconduct and other allegations.

The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday dismissed his lawyers' request to end the detention.