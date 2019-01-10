Dollar down to 108 yen line as Fed minutes suggest rate-hike halt

The U.S. dollar edged down to the 108 yen line Thursday morning in Tokyo, as expectations of additional interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded after minutes of its December policy meeting hinted at a halt to rate increases.

At noon, the dollar fetched 107.96-97 yen compared with 108.10-20 yen in New York and 108.91-92 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1554-1555 and 124.75-76 yen against $1.1537-1547 and 124.73-83 yen in New York and $1.1465-1467 and 124.87-91 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar came under selling pressure against the yen after the minutes showed Wednesday several Fed policymakers had expressed a cautious stance on further rate hikes at the previous policy-setting meeting in December.

The possible halt in U.S. rate hikes put pressure on the U.S. currency as some traders expected a narrower interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States, dealers said.

"The Fed's minutes further fueled expectations that the central bank may pause rate hikes after its Chairman Jerome Powell suggested it late last week," a foreign exchange broker said.