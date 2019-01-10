Bose brings QuietComfort headphone tech to the car

Bose announced this week the adaptation of its noise-cancelling headphone technology into cars, trucks, and SUVs; the new QuietComfort Road Noise Control vehicle cabin solution will make those routes over rough roads sound like they've been freshly paved.

Bose's QuietComfort technology has become iconic in the world of ANC headphones, and now the company is bringing the same noise cancellation to your car; Bose's QuietComfort Road Noise Control is a sound-reducing solution that works with accelerometers, proprietary signal-processing software, microphones, and your vehicle's audio system to soften sounds.

Accelerometers placed on the body of the car as well as microphones placed in the cabin pick up various sound signals which enable a Bose algorithm to "measure vibrations that create noise." With this information, acoustic cancellation signals are calculated and delivered through your native audio system's speakers. In turn, the sound is actually "cancelled" rather than simply subdued from insulation.

Bose further noted its plans to collaborate with automobile manufacturers to integrate the QuietComfort technology into vehicles during development to optimize noise-cancellation for individual car models. QC RNC is scheduled to be built into production vehicles by the end of 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=SIzkgLdzd9g