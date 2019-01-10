China provides no details of high-level trade talks with U.S.

China conducted "extensive, in-depth and detailed" exchanges with the United States during their vice ministerial-level trade talks this week, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday, but it did not announce concrete results.

The meeting, which was held in Beijing for three days from Monday, was closely watched amid fears that an escalating tit-for-tat tariff trade war between the world's two biggest economies will take a toll on the global economy, weighing on stock markets.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative also said in a statement on Wednesday that the two sides discussed "ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity, and balance in trade relations between our two countries," without providing specifics.

Although optimism briefly grew over the outlook for trade talks after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted, "Talks with China are going very well!," the two governments' announcements have fallen short of expectations of financial market participants, analysts say.

Beijing and Washington "laid the foundation for addressing each other's concerns," the Chinese ministry said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two countries made progress on issues such as expansion of purchases of U.S. products and services but remain at odds over China's alleged unfair business practices including intellectual property theft.

The Sino-U.S. meeting was originally scheduled for two days through Tuesday. It was, however, extended one day, suggesting that the United States and China were engaged in tough negotiations.

As for future talks, the Chinese ministry said only that Beijing and Washington "have agreed to continuously keep in close contact."

The direct dialogue between the two major powers was the first since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a summit on Dec. 1 in Buenos Aires.

At the meeting, Xi and Trump agreed that the United States and China will hold off on imposing further tariffs on each other's imports and try to complete talks on technology and intellectual property rights issues within 90 days.

But at the same time, Washington has warned that if the two nations are unable to reach an agreement on such matters before the clock runs out, trade strains would be rekindled.