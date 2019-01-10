McDonald's is topping its iconic Big Mac with bacon

McDonald's is pimping out its Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers by throwing on strips of bacon and offering a side of cheesy bacon fries for good measure.

The bacon-themed menu begins its roll-out January 30 in the US, timed, perhaps, to coincide with weakened willpower and slackened New Year resolutions.

For a limited time, McD's iconic Big Mac sandwich will be garnished with three pieces of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, as will another one of its signature burgers, the Quarter Pounder.

After launching in test markets across the US in 2017, Cheesy Bacon Fries will get a national rollout at the end of the month. McD fries are topped with cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.