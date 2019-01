Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, as their recent sharp gains and concerns over upcoming earnings reports on the back of a stronger yen prompted investors to take profits.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 263.26 points, or 1.29 percent, from Wednesday at 20,163.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.10 points, or 0.85 percent, lower at 1,522.01.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, chemical, and precision instrument issues.