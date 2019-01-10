Fast Retailing's Sept.-Nov. net profit down 6.4% on warm weather

Fast Retailing Co. reported Thursday a 6.4 percent year-on-year fall in group net profit to 73.48 billion yen ($680.93 million) for the September-November period as warmer-than-usual weather dented domestic clothing sales.

For the first quarter of its business year through August, the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain posted an 8.1 percent drop in operating profit to 104.67 billion yen and sales of 644.47 billion yen, down 4.4 percent.

Fast Retailing left unchanged its full-year earnings forecast issued in October. It projects a consolidated net profit of 165 billion yen, up 6.6 percent, and operating profit of 270 billion yen, up 14.3 percent, on sales of 2.30 trillion yen, up 8.0 percent.