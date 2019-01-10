JetBlue will fly you out to Puerto Rico see Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton'

JetBlue is giving away seats to the hottest ticket in the theater world: the chance to see Lin-Manuel Miranda reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton in the runaway Broadway hit "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico.

The star and writer of the hip-hop musical is bringing the show to San Juan for a limited run in an effort to raise money for hurricane relief. Since Hurricane Maria wrought havoc and destruction on the island in 2017, parts of the country are still in recovery mode.

Every day between January 10 and January 16, hopefuls can enter JetBlue's sweepstakes for the chance to win two roundtrip flights from New York's JFK Airport to Puerto Rico, two tickets to see the show and a one-night hotel stay in San Juan.

But those with tight schedules and obligations next week may want to think twice before applying: Prizes are for performances January 12-17 and will require last-minute travel.

Miranda, of Puerto Rican descent, also launched a partnership with fundraising platform Prizeo to raise money for organizations that work to help with reconstruction efforts on the island. In that contest, a total of 50 winners will be selected to attend the closing night January 27 in Puerto Rico.

Winners and their guests receive roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations for two nights, tickets to the show and closing night party.

For details on the JetBlue contest visit https://www.jetblue.com/hamilton/.