The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Thursday evening editions:

-- Labor ministry fixed faulty jobs data without disclosure since Jan. (Asahi)

-- South Korea's Moon urges Japan to be 'humble' over wartime labor issue (Mainichi)

-- South Korea's Moon says ruling over wartime labor must be respected (Yomiuri)

-- Moon says Japan politicizing wartime labor issue 'unwise' (Nikkei)