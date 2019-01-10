BOJ upbeat on regional economies but warns of uncertainty abroad

The Bank of Japan said Thursday that the country's regional economies are recovering from a series of natural disasters during the summer but warned of growing uncertainty over the global economy.

In a quarterly report, the central bank upgraded its assessment of the Hokkaido region in northern Japan, which was hit by a magnitude-6.7 earthquake that caused an island-wide blackout in September, and that of the southwestern Chugoku region, where flash floods killed more than 200 people in July.

It kept unchanged its assessments of the rest of the country's nine regions -- Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Shikoku and Kyushu-Okinawa regions.

But the BOJ also warned that an increasing number of Japanese companies have seen falling demand due to "uncertainties regarding overseas economies -- including the recent trade friction between the United States and China," though so far the impact has been limited.

"Orders from China have been slowing. We're concerned that if the U.S.-China trade friction becomes more intense, demand will continue to weaken," a manufacturer of production machinery based in the Kanto-Koshinetsu region was quoted as saying.

The Sakura Report, named after its cherry blossom-colored cover, is released every three months following a meeting of the BOJ's regional branch managers. It is the Japanese equivalent of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

At the meeting, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan's economy is expected to continue expanding moderately as wage increases lead to more spending.

The central bank will continue to keep interest rates extremely low until inflation rises to its 2 percent target, he said.