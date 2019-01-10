Soccer: Ideguchi sidelined for long term with damaged meniscus

Greuther Furth midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has been sidelined indefinitely with a damaged meniscus, the German second-division side announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old former Japan midfielder sustained a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during a regular season match on Sept. 30, and said he suffered the new injury during rehabilitation.

While unclear how long it will take for a full recovery, local magazine Kicker on Thursday described Ideguchi's season outlook as "desperate." Greuther Furth said they will consult with Japan's national team physicians and decide on the treatment method.

Ideguchi moved to Greuther Furth on loan from English Championship club Leeds United in August with the intention of spending the rest of the season in the German second tier. He scored in his Bundesliga 2 debut on Sept. 15.

He joined Leeds in January from J-League side Gamba Osaka, but was immediately loaned out to Spanish team Cultural Leonesa on a six-month deal.