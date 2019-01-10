Dollar falls to upper 107 yen as Fed minutes indicate rate-hike halt

The U.S. dollar fell to the upper 107 yen range Thursday in Tokyo, as expectations of continued U.S. interest rate increases receded after the minutes of the Federal Reserve indicated a possible halt to its rate-raising campaign.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 107.92-93 yen compared with 108.10-20 yen in New York and 108.91-92 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 107.77 yen and 108.25 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 107.93 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1540-1542 and 124.54-58 yen against $1.1537-1547 and 124.73-83 yen in New York and $1.1465-1467 and 124.87-91 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar remained under selling pressure on expectations that an interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States may not become as wide as expected after the Fed's minutes released Wednesday for the previous policy-setting meeting in December.

A few policymakers at the meeting insisted that the U.S. central bank keep the current rates while many participants expressed the view that the central bank "could afford to be patient about further policy firming," according to the minutes.

"The Fed's minutes weighed on the dollar throughout the day as traders expected the U.S. central bank to halt its rate hikes or raise borrowing costs only once this year if possible," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

Kanda added that the United States and China also disappointed market players and prompted dollar-selling against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, after they failed to hammer out any concrete results following their three-day trade negotiations in Beijing.

"Investors grew wary over the U.S.-China tariff war again as they had expected some kind of a deal by the world's two largest economies," Kanda said.