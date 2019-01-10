Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, has missed three consecutive days at the Supreme Court, starting on Monday and continuing to Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts has called attention to her absence on all three days, saying his colleague was “unable to be present” but will still contribute her opinion. She’s using transcripts and court briefings to […]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Health Update: Justice Misses Her Third Day At Supreme Court After Chemo
