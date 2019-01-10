Jeremy Kappell, an award-winning meteorologist, was fired on Sunday after he uttered a racial slur while on the air. While discussing the weather Friday evening on WHEC-TV, Kappell brought attention to a Rochester park named after the late Martin Luther King Jr., calling it “Martin Luther Coon Park.” After realizing his mistake, he immediately says “King” and verbally […]
Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell Fired For Uttering Racial Slur While On The Air
