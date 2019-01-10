No celebratory mood on 40th anniv. of U.S.-China diplomatic ties

China and the United States held a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday as this year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, but there was no mood for celebration amid their tit-for-tat trade war.

With Sino-U.S. tensions sharply escalating over trade and security issues, the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party, including President Xi Jinping, were not seen at the event.

While noting that China and the United States should maintain cooperative ties, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan emphasized Beijing will "unswervingly follow its own path," indicating that the Asian power will not easily make concessions to Washington.

Among attendees from the U.S. side were U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and business leaders, as well as representatives and relatives of former U.S. presidents Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter.

In 1972, Nixon became the first U.S. president to visit mainland China after the Communist Party came to power in 1949. On Jan. 1, 1979, the United States forged diplomatic ties with the Peoples' Republic of China under the Carter administration.

In addition to trade, Beijing and Washington have recently been divided over security matters such as Taiwan and the South China Sea -- home to some of the world's busiest sea lanes.

China has rapidly built artificial islands with military infrastructure in the contested waters, while U.S. warships have carried out "freedom of navigation" operations there in an apparent attempt to challenge Chinese claims and actions there.

Washington has been also trying to bolster ties with self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province awaiting reunification. The United States cut relations with the Republic of China on Taiwan 40 years ago.