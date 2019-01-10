Lady Gaga has shown many times she knows how to make an entrance with her fashion choices, and the singer did it again at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. The 32-year-old star of the new remake of A Star Is Born, which co-stars and was written and directed by Bradley Cooper, had one of the most attention-grabbing dresses at […]
Lady Gaga Wears Blue Valentino Haute Couture Dress With Long Train To Golden Globes, Steals Spotlight
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos