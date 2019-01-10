Cleveland Browns Hire Freddie Kitchens, Team’s Ninth Head Coach Since 1999

Freddie Kitchens named Browns' new head coach

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns named Freddie Kitchens as their ninth-full time head coach since 1999.

Kitchens To Replace Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams was relieved of his coaching duties. Kitchens, 44, beat out Minnesota Vikings interim coordinator Kevin Stefanski for the job. Stefanski will not be joining the staff and instead returns to Minnesota.

The 44-year-old Kitchens began the 2018 season as Cleveland’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. However, after Hue Jackson was fired, he was moved to offensive coordinator. In the next eight games, the offense would shine: No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield would go 5-3 as opposed to 1-4, and his passer rating would jump almost 20 points to a 106.2 rating.

Some critics claimed that Kitchens wasn’t ready to be a head coach. His response: “Who the hell is ready to be a head coach?”

Even before his hiring, general manager John Dorsey endorsed Kitchens as a coach, saying he’s “moved the bar on the offensive side of the ball” and “He’s gotten the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quicker.”

Cleveland fans have loved the hire. Here’s how social media reacted: