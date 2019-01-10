Nissan to expand scope of business decisions requiring board approval

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it decided to expand the scope of business decisions that require board approval to enhance the company's governance, after former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested on allegations of financial misconduct.

The decision was agreed at an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors held the same day, during which the participants also reaffirmed the company's commitment to its alliance partnership involving Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., according to a press release.

The Japanese automaker also said the board received an updated report on the ongoing internal investigation regarding Ghosn's alleged misdeeds and that it decided on an "interim process to determine compensation for directors and executives," but did not elaborate.