Five Recommended Inns in Beppu Onsen, Must-Go Onsen Area

Beppu Onsen is considered to be Japan's foremost hot spring area both in terms of the number of sources and the quantity of the water. Beppu Onsen is the general term for the numerous onsen hot springs in Beppu. There are many overnight accommodations there, but here are five that are highly recommended!

1. Shiosai-no-Yado Seikai

This inn stands on a coast with a view of Beppu Bay. All guestrooms are luxury rooms, each with a dedicated open-air bath and a view of the ocean. The public baths on site, such as a large bath so close to the horizon that it is said to be 0m above sea level and the observation bath with a 180-degree view of the ocean, are fabulous. All baths are filled with water from Beppu Onsen hot springs, so there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy the famous water. There are staff who speak English and Chinese.

2. Kappo Ryokan Kannawa Bettei

This is a luxury ryokan inn that sits quietly among a deep forest. There are only six rooms, all of which are hanare-type rooms (free-standing cabins). Each room has a dedicated bath filled with the source water of Beppu's Kannawa Onsen hot spring. You can also enjoy the onsen water in a private bath on the grounds. There is free Wi-Fi access throughout the inn.

3. GAHAMA terrace

This is a resort near the beautiful ocean. There are 17 free-standing guestrooms, a charming poolside bar, chic restaurant and other facilities dotted across the grounds that is larger than 11,500 square meters. There are six types of guestrooms of different designs, each with a dedicated bath with an onsen hot spring water and a view. You can relax in the privacy of your own bath in a forest with a view of the seaside park. There is free Wi-Fi that is accessible throughout the resort.

4. Tenku Yubo Seikaiso

This is a ryokan inn that stands in a location with the beautiful Beppu Sea in front of it. It has a private bath with a view that feels as if it is floating amidst the sky and ocean and a shared large bath with water-proof tatami mats and a panoramic view. There are also guestrooms with footbaths on the balconies, so you can enjoy the onsen hot spring in a variety of different ways. Free Wi-Fi access is available throughout the inn. There are staff who speak Korean.

5. Beppu Showaen

This is a traditional Japanese style ryokan inn founded in 1926. There are just 11 separated guestrooms on its vast grounds of nearly 20,000 square meters. Each guestroom has a dedicated indoor or open-air bath so you can enjoy the water from the famous hot spring all by yourself. There is also a large shared bath and private baths which are open-air. You can have your fill of water from Kin-no-yu (golden water), which got its name because the water rose up in an area that used to be gold mines.

The hot spring waters at Beppu Onsen have 10 of the 11 types of water quality of onsen hot springs. There are many inns and bathhouses that accept day visitors, so enjoy trying out the various hot springs.

