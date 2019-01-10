【2018 Edition】10 Spots to See the Fall Foliage in Osaka

Osaka, which is one of Japan's major cities, is a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers. In the fall, there are various spots around Osaka that are beautifully colored by fall foliage. This article introduces ten particular fall foliage viewing spots that were highly recommended by many!

1. Expo '70 Commemorative Park (Suita City)

This park was built on the site of Japan World Exposition 1970. It contains numerous cultural, sports, and leisure facilities. It is also home to the Natural and Cultural Gardens and the Japanese Garden, which have a combined total of roughly 10,000 trees of 20 varieties, as well as a variety of other plants. In the fall, all of them turn magnificent colors. Events like concerts occur at the Foliage Festival, which is held at the height of the fall foliage season every year.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually mid-November - late November

Admission fee for both gardens: 250 JPY/adult, 70 JPY/elementary and junior high school students

2. Osaka Castle Park (Osaka City)

This municipal park stands on the site of Osaka Castle. It has 13 structures that are designated as important cultural properties of Japan, numerous historic sites that tell the history of the area, and a variety of other facilities like an open-air music hall. The park's symbol is Tenshukaku - Osaka Castle’s main keep, which was rebuilt in 1931. In the fall, numerous trees around the park, including a 300-year-old gingko tree, turn beautiful colors, creating a wonderful contrast with Tenshukaku.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually early November - early December

3. Meiji-no-mori Minoh Quasi-national Park / Minoh Waterfall (Minoh City)

This is a quasi-national park in a mountainous area, where the altitude is roughly 100m - 600m, in northern Mino City. It is surrounded by a nature-rich valley. The symbol of this area is Minoh Waterfall. 5m wide and 33m high, this waterfall has been selected as one of the top 100 waterfalls in Japan. In the fall, the trees around it turn into such vivid colors that they look like they’re on fire! At the park, you can enjoy the crashing sound of the powerful waterfall, along with the brightly colored trees beyond it.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually mid-November - early December

4. Kyuan-ji (Ikeda City)

This temple is said to have been built in 725. It has many highlights, such as a two-storied gate that’s designated as an Important Cultural Property of Japan and a beautiful garden that’s famous for its seasonal flowers. In the fall, leaves on trees planted around the temple grounds, such as gingko and Japanese maple, color beautifully. On the third Sunday of November every year, there is a Momiji Matsuri festival that always brings a lot of people to the temple’s grounds!

Best time to see the foliage: Usually mid-November - early December

5. Katsuo-ji (Minoh City)

Established in 727, this temple has long been popular for bringing about victory. In the fall, the leaves on the trees planted along the temple path and around the 260,000 sq.m. temple grounds color beautifully, creating a view that looks almost like a painting. The grounds are lit up in the evening on weekends and national holidays during the fall foliage season, presenting a magical scene that’s different from the daytime.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually early to mid-November

6. Midosuji (Osaka City)

Home to a plethora of hotels, Midosuji is one of the most beautiful and famous streets of Osaka. As a main street, it connects different commercial streets together. Here, you’ll find approximately 972 gingko trees planted along a 4 km stretch. The leaves on these trees turn a vivid golden color in the fall, creating a beautiful contrast with the clear autumn sky. The rows of gingko trees on this street are registered as cultural properties of Osaka. They are believed to be the "symbol of modern-day Osaka".

Best time to see the foliage: Usually mid-November - early December

7. Daisen Park (Sakai City)

Located near burial mounds that have been nominated for World Heritage status, this park is iconic in Sakai City. As a leisure spot, it has a variety of facilities and attractions, such as a small burial mound, library, museum, and large lawn area. It also has many trees, including Japanese maple and gingko, that color beautifully in the fall. During the fall foliage period, the Japanese garden in the park is also lit up in the evening yearly.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually mid to late November

Japanese Garden admission fee: 200 JPY/adult, 100 JPY/child (elementary and junior high school age)

8. Kabusan-ji (Takatsuki City)

This temple nestled among the mountains of Takatsuki City is said to have been established in 774. It possesses several important cultural properties of Japan, such as the statue of Vaisravana - a deity for luck and fortune - that is said to be one of the oldest in Japan. During the fall, around 500 gingko and Japanese maple trees along the temple path and around the grounds turn beautiful red and golden colors; a gorgeous sight that the temple has become famous for!

Best time to see the foliage: Usually mid-November

9. Hattori Ryokuchi Park (Toyonaka City)

Located in northern Osaka, this park with hilly terrain is home to an abundance of nature, such as ponds and pine forests, as well as a variety of culture and sports facilities. The Open-Air Museum of Old Japanese Farm Houses, which features old houses from around the country that have been relocated and restored, is particularly famous. During the fall, trees planted across the park - such as Japanese maple in the museum grounds, Trident maple along the main path, and Chinese sweetgum in the East Central Plaza - all color beautifully.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually late November - early December

10. Daiitoku-ji (Kishiwada City)

Famous for its fall foliage, this temple belongs to the Tendai sect of Buddhism. There are Japanese maple and gingko trees near its treasure tower, which is an important cultural property of Japan, as well as numerous other trees around the temple grounds. All of these trees color beautifully in the fall. The scenery created by the foliage and the variegated landscape, which includes the valley at Ushitaki River, numerous waterfalls of various sizes, and moss-covered stone steps, is fantastic. A festival known as the “Momiji Matsuri” is held during the height of the fall foliage season.

Best time to see the foliage: Usually early to late November

It can get quite cool in the evening, so if you plan to go see the fall foliage lit up at night, make sure to dress warmly!

*Please note that the information in this article is from the time of writing or publication and may differ from the latest information.