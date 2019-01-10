Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,500 jobs

Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. said Thursday it is cutting about 4,500 jobs as Britain's biggest automaker is facing a slowdown in demand for diesel cars and a sales slump in China.

"We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry," said Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth in a statement.

The BBC reported that "the substantial majority" of the downsizing will be coming from Jaguar Land Rover's 40,000-strong workforce in Britain.

Separately, Ford Motor Co. of the United States said it will pare down hourly and salaried jobs in Europe. U.S. and other media said thousands of workers will be laid off.