Abe holds talks with May to seek avoidance of no-deal Brexit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart Theresa May held talks on Thursday, with the Japanese leader seeking the avoidance of Britain's exit from the European Union without a deal in March.

During their talks in London, Abe is set to urge May to minimize Brexit's negative impact on the global economy and Japanese companies operating in the European country, Japanese officials said.

Although May is striving to persuade British lawmakers to approve a deal she struck with the regional bloc over divorce terms, the parliament is projected to vote it down next week.

The two leaders are also expected to deepen their security and defense partnership by such steps as boosting joint military exercises, the officials said.

Abe and May will likely agree during their seventh summit that they will establish a new bilateral economic partnership instead of the Japan-EU free trade pact that is set to take effect next month.

Britain has also expressed a willingness to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact that came into force late last year.

As Japan will host the Group of 20 summit in late June in Osaka, Abe is seeking May's cooperation toward its success.

Following the meeting with May, the Japanese leader will wrap up his European tour that also took him to the Netherlands. He will return home on Friday.