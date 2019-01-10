Trump cancels planned attendance to Davos forum amid gov't shutdown

President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled his planned trip to Switzerland later this month for the World Economic Forum in Davos amid the partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

The move, which Trump announced in a Twitter post, will effectively scrap a planned meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe around Jan. 22 on the sidelines of the annual gathering.

Trump cited disputes with Democrats over his push to build a wall on the border with Mexico for his decision to skip the event.

"Because of the Democrats (sic) intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum," the Republican president tweeted.

"My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"