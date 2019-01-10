Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Flings Pass At James Harden’s Head [VIDEO]

Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs 4-Year Extension with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the most intimidating physical presence to ever appear on a basketball court.

Antetokounmpo Rockets Pass At MVP Harden’s Head

He’s 6-foot-11, 242 pounds and moves like one of those giant spiders in videos about Australia. Every bit of his daunting frame is chiseled muscle that would put even Anthony Mason to shame.

Despite being one of the best athletes in basketball and probably deserving of a second place finish in the MVP race, he’s just now given us his best highlight. It’s not a rim-bending dunk over an unsuspecting Knick or a chase-down block. It’s his errant pass that might have also been an attempt to take MVP frontrunner James Harden out of the game. While backing down PJ Tucker, “The Greek Freak” went to pass to his teammate, Malcolm Brogdan, who was set in the corner. Instead, the ball launched into the head of Houston‘s star point guard.

Here’s a video of the pass:

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Twitter account posted the video with the caption “Double Doink!! #FearTheDeer.” While the Chicago Bulls are going to spend their postseason at home, the Chicago Bears didn’t. The “double doink” caption is a reference to their kicker missing a game-winning field goal during Sunday’s Wild Card game. It appears that Wisconsin is still upset about the Green Bay Packers missing the playoffs.

As for this game, Harden was uninjured. Some fans noted that Antetokounmpo hit the guard so hard that he forgot to flop for a call. Harden continued his streak of 30-plus points games, keeping the streak that started on December 11 alive. He knocked in a total of 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, the Greek Freak put up 27 points, a ridiculous 21 rebounds and also dished out five assists. He also got the win, 116-109, over his main competition for MVP. The Bucks held onto first place in the Eastern Conference with the win.