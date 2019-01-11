Hours after Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, sources revealed that he is currently dating former news anchor Lauren Sanchez. The 49-year-old former anchor for Good Day L.A is also in the middle of divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, who is a Hollywood agent for celebrities […]
Who Is Lauren Sanchez, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s New Girlfriend?
