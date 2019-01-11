Dollar trades in lower 108 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 108 yen range early Friday in Tokyo, down slightly from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.28-29 yen compared with 108.38-48 yen in New York and 107.92-93 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1514-1514 and 124.67-68 yen against $1.1495-1505 and 124.66-76 yen in New York and $1.1540-1542 and 124.54-58 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

In New York on Thursday, the dollar drew buying against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors' risk appetite grew on a rise in U.S. shares, dealers said.