Japan's current account surplus at 757.2 bil. yen in Nov.

Japan posted a current account surplus of 757.2 billion yen ($7 billion) in November, marking the 53rd straight month of black ink, government data showed Friday.

Among key components, the country had a goods trade deficit of 559.1 billion yen and a services trade surplus of 12.1 billion yen, according to a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of 1.44 trillion yen.

Japan has been running a surplus in the current account, one of the widest gauges of international trade, helped by solid income from foreign investments.