第22回「D.I.C.E. Awards」ノミネート作品発表―『ゴッド・オブ・ウォー』が12部門で選出！

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciencesは、2018年の優れたゲーム作品を選出する「D.I.C.E. Awards」の第22回ノミネート作品を発表しました。

複数部門で選出されている作品も多く、『God of War』は12部門、『Marvel's Spider-Man』は11部門、『Red Dead Redemption 2』『Return of the Obra Dinn』は6部門、『ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission』『Detroit: Become Human』『Florence』『Into the Breach』は4部門、『Assassin's Creed Odyssey』『Moss』は3部門でノミネートしています。

各部門のリストは以下のとおり。

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

God of War

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

星のカービィ スターアライズ

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

ブレイブルー クロスタッグバトル

ドラゴンボール ファイターズ

SOULCALIBUR VI

大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2018

Forza Horizon 4

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

ドラゴンクエストXI 過ぎ去りし時を求めて

モンスターハンター：ワールド

二ノ国II レヴァナントキングダム

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

マリオテニス エース

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort's Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

ドラガリアロスト

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

最終的な受賞作品は現地時間2月13日に行われる2019 D.I.C.E. Summitにて発表予定となっています。