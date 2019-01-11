第22回「D.I.C.E. Awards」ノミネート作品発表―『ゴッド・オブ・ウォー』が12部門で選出！

©株式会社イード

第22回「D.I.C.E. Awards」ノミネート作品発表―『ゴッド・オブ・ウォー』が12部門で選出！

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciencesは、2018年の優れたゲーム作品を選出する「D.I.C.E. Awards」の第22回ノミネート作品を発表しました。

複数部門で選出されている作品も多く、『God of War』は12部門、『Marvel's Spider-Man』は11部門、『Red Dead Redemption 2』『Return of the Obra Dinn』は6部門、『ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission』『Detroit: Become Human』『Florence』『Into the Breach』は4部門、『Assassin's Creed Odyssey』『Moss』は3部門でノミネートしています。

各部門のリストは以下のとおり。

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • God of War
  • GRIS
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • GRIS
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • God of War
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Forgotton Anne
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

  • Battlefield V
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Technical Achievement

  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Battlefield V
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Celeste
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • 星のカービィ スターアライズ
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

  • ブレイブルー クロスタッグバトル
  • ドラゴンボール ファイターズ
  • SOULCALIBUR VI
  • 大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2018
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • ドラゴンクエストXI 過ぎ去りし時を求めて
  • モンスターハンター：ワールド
  • 二ノ国II レヴァナントキングダム
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 19
  • マリオテニス エース
  • MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Bad North
  • Frostpunk
  • Into the Breach
  • Northgard
  • RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
  • Tónandi
  • Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Moss
  • Sprint Vector
  • Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

  • Dandara
  • Donut County
  • ドラガリアロスト
  • Florence
  • Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Fortnite
  • Laser League
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

最終的な受賞作品は現地時間2月13日に行われる2019 D.I.C.E. Summitにて発表予定となっています。

Game*Sparkのラベル

ラベル