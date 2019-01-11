第22回「D.I.C.E. Awards」ノミネート作品発表―『ゴッド・オブ・ウォー』が12部門で選出！

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciencesは、2018年の優れたゲーム作品を選出する「D.I.C.E. Awards」の第22回ノミネート作品を発表しました。
複数部門で選出されている作品も多く、『God of War』は12部門、『Marvel's Spider-Man』は11部門、『Red Dead Redemption 2』『Return of the Obra Dinn』は6部門、『ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission』『Detroit: Become Human』『Florence』『Into the Breach』は4部門、『Assassin's Creed Odyssey』『Moss』は3部門でノミネートしています。
各部門のリストは以下のとおり。
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- God of War
- GRIS
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Moss
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- GRIS
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Forgotton Anne
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Battlefield V
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of Obra Dinn
Outstanding Achievement in Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Celeste
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- 星のカービィ スターアライズ
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
- ブレイブルー クロスタッグバトル
- ドラゴンボール ファイターズ
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- 大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 2018
- Forza Horizon 4
- Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- ドラゴンクエストXI 過ぎ去りし時を求めて
- モンスターハンター：ワールド
- 二ノ国II レヴァナントキングダム
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 19
- マリオテニス エース
- MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Bad North
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Northgard
- RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
- Tónandi
- Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Moss
- Sprint Vector
- Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Celeste
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
- Dandara
- Donut County
- ドラガリアロスト
- Florence
- Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Fortnite
- Laser League
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
最終的な受賞作品は現地時間2月13日に行われる2019 D.I.C.E. Summitにて発表予定となっています。