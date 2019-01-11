Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday morning as investors took heart from continued advances on Wall Street and the yen's retreat against the U.S. dollar that helped boost export-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 142.36 points, or 0.71 percent, from Thursday to 20,306.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.79 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,526.80.

Gainers were led by real estate, electric power and gas, and electric appliance issues.