Dollar hovers in lower 108 yen as Fed may halt rate hikes

The U.S. dollar hovered in the lower 108 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo, with its upside capped by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause interest-rate hikes.

At noon, the dollar fetched 108.31-32 yen compared with 108.38-48 yen in New York and 107.92-93 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1521-1521 and 124.79-80 yen against $1.1495-1505 and 124.66-76 yen in New York and $1.1540-1542 and 124.54-58 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar moved in a narrow range in the morning as buying on a rise in Tokyo shares was offset by a sell-off amid growing expectations for a halt to the Fed's interest rate hikes, dealers said.

"Despite rising Japanese and U.S. shares, traders refrained from actively buying the dollar as several Fed policymakers recently said the central bank will take some time for the next rate hike," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.

U.S. President Donald Trump's cancellation of his trip to attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos later this month also weighed on the dollar. The announcement on Thursday fueled speculation that the partial shutdown of the U.S. government may be prolonged and hurt the economy, Sakai added.