Main events scheduled for Jan. 14-20

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 14-20:

Jan. 14 (MON)

-- Coming-of-Age national holiday.

Jan. 15 (TUES)

-- No major events.

Jan. 16 (WED)

-- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign visitors to have arrived in Japan for December, whole of 2018.

-- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for November.

-- New Year poetry reading ceremony to be held at Imperial Palace.

-- Akutagawa, Naoki literary award recipients to be selected.

Jan. 17 (THURS)

-- Official campaigning to start for Aichi gubernatorial election.

Jan. 18 (FRI)

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for December, whole of 2018.

Jan. 19 (SAT)

-- Trade ministers from 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership to gather in Tokyo.

Jan. 20 (SUN)

-- No major events.