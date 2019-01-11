Hyundai debuts holographic AR glass technology for future windshields at CES

This week at CES, Hyundai, in collaboration with WayRay AG, introduced the crowd to the world's first Holographic Augmented Reality Navigation System, a safety technology that puts stereoscopic guidance icons and navigational alerts right on the roadway in front of you.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Hyundai announced its collaboration with Swiss deep-tech company WayRay to develop a Holographic AR Navigation System built right into a vehicle's windshield beside the company's existing HUD system.

This tech aims to provide drivers with, "navigational and ADAS features to enhance their in-car experiences," by projecting information like vehicle speed and navigational alerts holographically onto the glass. What's more is that instead of displaying the images, icons, and symbols like a conventional heads-up display would, this system makes the information look as if it is displayed on the road, "appropriately adjusted in accordance with the specific viewing angle of the driver."

Rather than just being warned to decelerate when a vehicle merges into your lane, the AR system will project a warning phrase like "slow down" that appears to be placed on the road and an orange caution triangle on the car that you should be watching out for -- all without wearing a headset.

Because all this information appears directly on the roadway, your sight never moves from the street. The companies intend t, "expand holographic AR technology to display people, objects, buses, bicycle lanes, and crosswalks," though all that information, even if holographically integrated naturally into your surroundings, seems potentially distracting especially when combined with Hyundai's existing HUD system.

The Hyundai-WayRay Holographic AR Navigation System is currently on display at this year's CES in Las Vegas. The pair intend to continue their collaboration to refine the AR technology and eventually incorporate V2X (Vehicle to Everything) technology into the system, as well.