New sports betting casino to open in Las Vegas in 2020

A new resort and casino is slated to open in Downtown Las Vegas next year, marking the first ground-up resort development in the area in 40 years. 

Developers pulled back the curtain to Circa Resort & Casino in Sin City this week, releasing details on the new integrated gaming resort that will open on Fremont Street. 

The property will feature 777 rooms, a range of dining options including an outdoor bar, a two-level casino, and "stadium-style" sports betting room with cinema-sized screens. 

Likewise, a giant screen will broadcast the latest sporting events for swimmers and sunbathers at the outdoor pool. 

The "Garage Mahal" parking structure is designed with ride-sharing in mind. 

The resort will also be the new home for the iconic neon "Vegas Vicky" sign. 

Circa Resort and Casino is slated to open December, 2020. 

