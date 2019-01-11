Japan's defense chief to hold talks with U.S. counterpart next week

Japan's Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya will visit the United States next week to discuss with his counterpart, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, the two countries' alliance and Japan's new national defense guidelines, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The meeting comes as Japan is beefing up its defense capability, including in new domains of warfare such as cyber and outer space as well as a plan to pursue the deployment of aircraft carriers, with an eye toward China's rising military capabilities and North Korea's nuclear threat.

Iwaya will make a six-day visit to the United States from next Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with Shanahan on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between Iwaya and Shanahan, who assumed the position on Jan. 1 following the abrupt departure of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The minister is expected to brief Shanahan about Japan's new National Defense Program Guidelines adopted by Tokyo in December. They set the defense capability targets over a span of about 10 years.

Iwaya is also expected to discuss Japan's Midterm Defense Program, which specifies a five-year defense spending and procurement plan from fiscal 2019.

After visiting Washington, the Japanese defense chief will travel to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters and a test complex for the land-based Aegis Ashore missile system in Hawaii. Japan plans to install two such missile systems.

A meeting between Iwaya and U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is also being coordinated, sources close to the matter said.