Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall St. gains, yen's retreat against dollar

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday on rises in U.S. shares for the fifth trading session, with the yen's retreat against the dollar providing support to export-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 195.90 points, or 0.97 percent, from Thursday at 20,359.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.72 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 1,529.73.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, real estate, and electric power and gas issues.