Chronology of key events since Carlos Ghosn's arrest in November

The following is a chronology of major events related to former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn since his arrest in mid-November for alleged financial misconduct.

Nov. 19, 2018 -- Ghosn and his close aide Greg Kelly are arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of understating in Nissan's securities reports the former chairman's 10 billion yen compensation by roughly 5 billion yen during the five years through March 2015.

Nov. 22 -- Nissan's board dismisses Ghosn as chairman, Kelly as a representative director.

Nov. 26 -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. dismisses Ghosn as chairman.

Nov. 29 -- Top executives of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors agree they are "fully committed" to their alliance. They also agree it will be led by the three companies' leaders, instead of one specific figure.

Dec. 10 -- Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan are indicted on a charge of violating the financial instruments law. Ghosn and Kelly served with fresh arrest warrants over the underreporting that is suspected to have continued through March 2018.

Dec. 11 -- Tokyo District Court approves prosecutors' request for a 10-day detention related to the second warrants. Ghosn files an appeal but the court rejects it.

Dec. 12 -- Kelly also appeals, but the court rejects it.

Dec. 20 -- Tokyo court rejects prosecutors' request for extended detention for the two.

Dec. 21 -- Tokyo prosecutors serve a fresh arrest warrant on Ghosn on suspicion of aggravated breach of trust by transferring his personal losses to Nissan.

Dec. 25 -- Kelly is released on bail.

Dec. 31 -- Tokyo court approves prosecutors' request for an additional 10-day detention for Ghosn over the new allegation.

Jan. 4 -- Tokyo court decides to hold an open hearing to disclose the reason for Ghosn's detention following a request from his lawyer.

Jan. 8 -- Ghosn appears in the court, marking his first public appearance in seven weeks, and asserts his innocence.

Jan. 11 -- Ghosn is charged with aggravated breach of trust and understating his remuneration for three fiscal years to March 2018. Kelly and Nissan are also charged with violating the financial instruments law for the same period.