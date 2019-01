Hitachi Ltd. is considering booking a special loss of up to 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the year ending March, as it plans to suspend a project to build nuclear reactors in Wales, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The company has faced difficulties finding investors to finance the construction of the Wylfa Newydd plant, which has ballooned to 3 trillion yen.

The loss is larger than the 270 billion yen the company previously estimated in July.