Dollar stuck in lower 108 yen on concern about U.S. gov't shutdown

The U.S. dollar moved narrowly in the lower 108 yen range Friday in Tokyo, with its upside capped by growing concern over the prolonged U.S. federal government shutdown.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 108.33-34 yen compared with 108.38-48 yen in New York and 107.92-93 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. It moved between 108.23 yen and 108.46 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 108.40 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1525-1527 and 124.85-89 yen against $1.1495-1505 and 124.66-76 yen in New York and $1.1540-1542 and 124.54-58 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar was stuck in a tight range against the yen throughout the day, as buying on rises in Japanese and Chinese stocks was offset by selling on worries the continued partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government could hurt the economy, dealers said.

"Traders refrained from actively seeking the U.S. currency amid mounting uncertainty over U.S. and British political matters, such as the prolonged government shutdown in Washington and Britain's Brexit process," said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday in a Twitter post that he has canceled his trip to attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos later this month, while the British parliament is expected to vote down Prime Minister Theresa May's departure plan from the European Union on Tuesday.

Trump's announcement suggested that the shutdown, which marked its 21st day on Friday, could stretch into late January.

"The dollar also remained under pressure after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and several other policymakers indicated this week that the central bank may take some time before hiking interest rates," Suzuki added.